Greece bound by UNCLOS and EU law in Turkey talks, says Dendias

Greece is legally bound by the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and EU law – the bloc has signed and ratified UNCLOS – in any talks with Turkey on the delimitation of maritime zones, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Friday.

“The international convention on the law of the sea is part of Greek law. But is also part of the EU acquis. It has been ratified by the EU,” Dendias told the parliamentary committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense on Friday.

“Should Greece enter talks with any country, it is bound by the EU’s acquis, and the EU is also bound by it,” he said.