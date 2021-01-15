Erdogan does not rule out meeting with Greek PM

With exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey set to resume later this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not rule out a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“In all our talks [with European leaders], we have always had a positive approach on the issue of meeting with Mr Mitsotakis,” Erdogan said after Friday prayers.

“There have been meetings between foreign ministers. We have said that exploratory contacts can begin and that [Greek and Turkish] delegations can meet. We have also said that we can hold a meeting with the prime minister, that we can take steps in that direction. Developments are moving in that direction,” he said.



‘Technical talks’

Meanwhile, state-run Anadolu news agency on Friday said military delegations from the two countries are expected to resume technical talks next week at NATO’s headquarters, citing security sources.

According to Anadolu, the technical talks between the Turkish and Greek delegations were agreed after a meeting between Erdogan and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.