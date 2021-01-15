Amazon Web Services launches Athens office

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the largest provider of on-demand software services and cloud computing power, on Friday announced the opening of its first office in Athens.

The new Greek office, located in the northern Athens suburb of Halandri, is part of AWS’s ongoing investment in Greece, as the company continues to expand the team supporting the growing number of customers and partners in the country. The office will support organizations of all sizes, including startups, enterprises, and public sector agencies as they make the transition to the AWS Cloud.

“We have seen increased customer adoption of AWS in the country and decided to open an office in Athens to better support new customers who are looking to use AWS to innovate, lower their IT costs, and grow their organizations on the cloud,” said Przemek Szuder, AWS Central and Eastern Europe Leader.

“We look forward to fostering the country’s pioneering spirit alongside our customers and helping them accelerate their digital transformation and deliver innovative new products and services to Greek customers and citizens,” he said.

According to AWS, its customers include Beat, Deepsea Technologies, PAOK FC, Spitogatos, Wind Hellas, Xrysi Eukairia and several public sector organizations.