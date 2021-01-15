AHEPA welcomes US Embassy campaign commemorating Greece’s bicentennial

The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) has commended the US Embassy in Athens on the launch of its year-long campaign to commemorate Greece’s bicentennial entitled “USA & Greece: Celebrating 200 Years of Friendship.”

“We are pleased to see a campaign that highlights stories of friendship and the historical connection between our people of Greece and the United States; educates and celebrates the role American philhellenes played in Greece’s fight for independence; champions entrepreneurship; and overall, displays pride and commitment to the strategic partnership between two allied countries, Greece and the US,” AHEPA supreme president George G. Horiates said in a statement.

“We are pleased to be working in cooperation with the Greek government and the US Embassy in Athens to join in the celebration of the bicentennial of Greece’s independence,” he said.