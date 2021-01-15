COMMUNITY | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
COMMUNITY

AHEPA welcomes US Embassy campaign commemorating Greece’s bicentennial

TAGS: 1821 Anniversary, Diaspora, US

The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) has commended the US Embassy in Athens on the launch of its year-long campaign to commemorate Greece’s bicentennial entitled “USA & Greece: Celebrating 200 Years of Friendship.”

“We are pleased to see a campaign that highlights stories of friendship and the historical connection between our people of Greece and the United States; educates and celebrates the role American philhellenes played in Greece’s fight for independence; champions entrepreneurship; and overall, displays pride and commitment to the strategic partnership between two allied countries, Greece and the US,” AHEPA supreme president George G. Horiates said in a statement.

“We are pleased to be working in cooperation with the Greek government and the US Embassy in Athens to join in the celebration of the bicentennial of Greece’s independence,” he said.

 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.