Dendias: Right to expand territorial waters to 12nm ‘non-negotiable’

Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias reiterated on Wednesday that Greece’s right to expand its territorial waters “is non-negotiable” and that Turkey must respect international law on this issue.

“The Greek parliament considered that Greece has the sovereign right to expand its territorial waters from six to twelve miles and everywhere in southern Greece or in the Aegean Sea,” Dendias was quoted as saying by Portuguese news agency Lusa at a joint news conference with Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva, at the end of a visit to Lisbon.

“It is a sovereign right and non-negotiable: we do not have to negotiate with another country to expand our territorial waters,” he added.

