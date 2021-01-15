NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Kilkis dog killer remanded in custody

TAGS: Crime

A livestock breeder in Kilkis, northern Greece has been remanded in custody and slapped with a 30,000-euro fine after shooting and killing a fellow farmer’s dog with a hunting rifle.

He was arrested after a complaint was filed by the dog’s owner.

According to initial reports, he claimed that the dog was bothering his herd.

He appeared before a prosecutor on Friday and was given until Monday to prepare his defense. He will remain in custody until then.

