Kilkis dog killer remanded in custody

A livestock breeder in Kilkis, northern Greece has been remanded in custody and slapped with a 30,000-euro fine after shooting and killing a fellow farmer’s dog with a hunting rifle.



He was arrested after a complaint was filed by the dog’s owner.



According to initial reports, he claimed that the dog was bothering his herd.



He appeared before a prosecutor on Friday and was given until Monday to prepare his defense. He will remain in custody until then.