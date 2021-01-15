NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Reopening high schools to be discussed in ‘immediate future’

Education Minister Niki Kerameus said on Friday that the reopening of high schools will be discussed in “the immediate future,” without however referring to a specific time frame.

Speaking to Skai TV, she insisted that the reopening of high schools is a priority for the government.

“In the immediate future [the issue] will be discussed with the experts,” she said, adding that the path to normalcy is being traversed step by step.

Elementary schools pupils returned to class on January 11.

