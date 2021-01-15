610 new infections, 34 deaths reported on Friday

The daily bulletin on the coronavirus epidemic showed 610 new cases on Friday, which raised the overall number of infections to 147,860.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 34 deaths on Friday which drove the total number to 5,421.

The number of intubated patients in the country stood at 319 (average age was 69), while 1,019 have left ICU.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 2,945,406 PCR tests and 812,024 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.