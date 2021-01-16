Decision to reopen retail comes with strict warning

Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis on Friday announced the resumption of retail trade as of Monday, while warning that non-observance of the safety protocols will lead to a new closure of stores.



Retail businesses, hairdressers, beauty salons, dietitians and roadworthiness testing centers (KTEO) are set to open their doors, with optional hours between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Customers will have two hours to make purchases. A maximum of four consumers will be allowed in stores up to 100 square meters, and one consumer per 25 sq.m. in stores of more than 100 sq.m. These limits will apply to public areas in malls too.

Masks are mandatory everywhere, while a distance of two meters must be observed in queues at cash registers.

In areas where highly restrictive measures apply, such as municipalities in Western Attica and other regional units in the country, stores will operate with the click-and-collect method.