ATHEX: Benchmark drops 3.56% this week

The benchmark of the Greek stock market ended the week at its lowest level since Christmas, with traders remaining reserved about the course of the economy as the pandemic continues to break one record after another internationally.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 790.14 points yesterday, the lowest in the last 13 sessions, shedding 0.49% from Thursday’s 794.03 points. On a weekly basis it declined 3.56%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.48% to close at 1,884.34 points, but the banks index expanded 0.29%, mainly thanks to National earning 1.10%.

Jumbo advanced 2.68%, while OPAP fell 2.33%. News of the Council of State ruling against the Parnitha casino’s relocation to Maroussi gave the companies involved in the new casino at Elliniko a boost, with GEK Terna rising 0.81% and Lamda Development earning 0.73%.

In total 37 stocks recorded gains, 64 endured losses and 23 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 66 million euros, down from Thursday’s €70.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.09% to close at 56.33 points.