New Panathinaikos coach Oded Kattash knows he's got his work cut out.

Greece’s teams in the Euroleague brought down on Friday what they had constructed earlier in the week, as Panathinaikos had Fenerbahce put 100 past it and Olympiakos was upset at home to lowly Villeurbanne.

Panathinaikos lost 100-74 at Fenerbahce, showing its newly arrived coach Oded Kattash how hard his task will be, as the Greens need plenty of work to improve and resemble the giant of the past.

Kattash used all his players in the game in order to get a taste of them in action as it became obvious from the first quarter that the Greens would not challenge their hosts on the night, partly due to the absence of captain Ioannis Papapetrou.

The phenomenon of blank periods during the game haunted Panathinaikos once again and allowed Fenerbahce to control the match in Istanbul with ease.

Aaron White (13 points four rebounds) had a decent game for the Greens, who are now on a 6-13 record.

Olympiakos paid for its very poor attack against Villeurbanne, going down 69-63, its ninth loss in 19 matches.

A very poor third quarter had the Reds chase the game after a balanced first half (33-34). The partial 17-9 in Q3 had the French pull away by up to 12 points later on (52-64).

Missing a number of players, Olympiakos coach Giorgos Bartzokas had a rather limited number of options, and a Kostas Sloukas who scored just two points on the night at the Peace and Friendship Stadium.

Aaron Harrison returned to the Reds’ squad to top their scorers’ chart with 13.