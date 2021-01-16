Two brothers, aged 15 and 17, were arrested on Friday night in connection with the violent beating of a metro station manager in central Athens on Wednesday, after he asked them to wear a mask in the train.

The two teens verbally attacked the victim and then followed him when he disembarked at Omonoia station, where they punched and kicked him repeatedly. The station manager was briefly hospitalised for his injuries.

Police also arrested an officer of the DIAS motorcycle unit for allegedly assisting them in avoiding arrest. He is expected to face charges of harboring a suspect and breach of duty.

The two teens, who do not have a criminal record, will be led before a prosecutor for juveniles on Saturday.

The identity of the suspects was facilitated by a tip to the police from a person who said that the body type and clothes of the suspects resembled those of the two brothers and that they had disappeared after the publication of a video showing them attack the victim.

Police was granted access to several calls between the brothers’ mother and the 26-year-old DIAS officer in which she asked him for help to protect her sons from arrest.

The officer, who knew the family, provided her with information on Greek Police’s security vehicles and their movements.

The victim has identified his attackers on Saturday from a police line-up.