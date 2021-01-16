Health authorities start inoculating the elderly

Greek health authorities started vaccinating people aged over 85 against Covid-19 on Saturday, while continuing to inoculate doctors and nurses.

The first person from that age group to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech jab in Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital was a woman called Kassiani, who will turn 91 in a few days. She was followed by Irene, aged 90.

In a hospital in Veria, northern Greece, 91-year-old Christos was the first to get vaccinated. Despite the heavy snowfall in the region, he said he did not consider at all postponing his jab appointment.

According to the inoculation program, citizens who have received a date for their jab appointment must arrive at the vaccination centre at least 15 minutes before their appointment, bringing along their identity card or passport and provide authorities with their social security number (AMKA), or tax number (AFM).

They must also bring their QR number, which is created when they book their appointment, in either a printout, SMS or email form.

