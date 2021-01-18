New defense priority is €5 billion Navy upgrade program

With the Greek Parliament having successfully voted for the acquisition of 18 Rafale fighter planes from France on Thursday, the government’s next priority is the upgrading of the Hellenic Navy, mainly through the acquisition of new frigates and the upgrading of existing ones. The budget is estimated at 5 billion euros, but even if talks with interested sellers, from France, Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States, are concluded in 2021, the first new ships are not expected to join the fleet before 2024. Greece is also in talks with Israel for a variety of systems, from a new assault rifle to anti-drone systems. [HNDGS Press Office/ANA-MPA]