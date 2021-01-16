Authorities report 510 new Covid-19 infections, 323 intubated patients

Greece reported 510 new coronavirus infections in Greece on Saturday from 610 on Friday, according to data published by health authorities.

This brought the total number of cases in the country to 148,370.

Of the new cases, just seven were detected at the country’s entry points, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

Overall fatalities from the pandemic rose to 5,441, after 20 Covid-19 deaths were added to the data.

The number of intubated patients was 323 (median age was 69), while 1,028 have left ICU.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 2,956,862 PCR tests and 830,881 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.