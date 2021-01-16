Webinar by the American School of Classical Studies on Jan. 19

The American School of Classical Studies at Athens is hosting a webinar titled “Monuments for 1821: Fruitless Proposals for a Panhellenic Heroon.” The event will host Dr Dora Markatou, former Associate Professor at the Department of History and Archeology of the University of Ioannina, as guest speaker. After a general introduction on the heroa, this presentation will focus on the efforts to erect a Panhellenic Heroon. Emphasis will be placed on the proposal of the sculptor Georgios Bonanos (1863–1940), a work of “architecture-sculpture” that remained in the planning stages, but is of great interest because it reflects Modern Greek ideology. Its sculptural decoration captures all Greek history from the Fall of Constantinople to the Balkan Wars, with overt references to the Great Idea. The webinar will be held at 7 p.m. (Greek time) / 12 p.m. (US time) on Tuesday, January 19, and will be presented in Greek. To register, click here.