The planning for the decarbonization of the areas of Western Macedonia and Megalopoli in the Peloponnese is entering the next stage, where the targets set in the masterplan must become realistic.

The competent authorities describe the process as “a train that must run fast on rails dating from the previous century,” in an effort to reflect the difficulties of the project that is unprecedented for Greece.

At the moment the Decarbonization Coordinating Committee under Kostis Mousouroulis is working on three crucial issues for the timely and effective implementation of the plan for the transition of the lignite-mining areas to a new sustainable growth model.

Those three issues are the administration of the plots originally conceded to Public Power Corporation for the development of its coal-fired plants, the 15 specialized incentives for investors that Brussels needs to approve, and the licensing process with the creation of a special licensing authority.

At the same time the coordinating committee is drafting the business plan and the geographical details that are necessary for the approval of the masterplan by the European Commission.