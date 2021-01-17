Promitheas Patras got the better of AEK in Athens on Saturday, with Panathinaikos strolling to the top of the table – one point ahead of Peristeri and with a game in hand – through a win at Aris on Sunday, in games postponed from the fall.

Promitheas entered the season late, due to multiple cases of Covid-19 among its roster, and when it did begin playing, it suffered some unexpected losses. However the Patra team has clearly found its footing in the last few weeks and confirmed that with an impressive display at AEK to win 82-75.

The visitors asserted their authority mainly in the second half and secured their sixth win in nine games, while AEK is now on a 7-3 record. Up next on Wednesday Promitheas is visiting Lavrio that is also on 7-3.

In the league debut of coach Oded Kattash on its bench, champion Panathinaikos had no problems in Thessaloniki against host Aris and won 93-75, with a remarkable 26 offensive rebounds. The result means the Greens are now two wins clear at the top of the table, on a 9-1 record.

Aris along with Larissa and Messolonghi form the league table’s bottom three, with three victories in 11 games.