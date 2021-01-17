Panathinaikos keeper Sokratis Dioudis kept a clean sheet for a fourth match in a row.

Olympiakos scraped past a rigid PAS Giannina defense with a late winner on Sunday, but the weekend’s triumph belonged to Panathinaikos that beat Aris away and is back in the mix for a European spot.

The Reds needed an injury-time strike by substitute Ahmed Hassan to beat PAS 1-0 in Piraeus and climb to 45 points from 17 games. They missed numerous chances to score earlier, including a Mathieu Valbuena penalty that keeper Lefteris Houtesiotis saved.

AEK stayed nine points off the pace thanks to a 2-1 win at home over Atromitos, goals coming from a Nelson Oliveira penalty and Marko Livaja header. Lazaros Christodoulopoulos pulled one back for Atromitos, also from the spot.

Third-placed PAOK rose to 35 points through an easy 3-0 win at 10-man OFI, courtesy of goals by Christos Tzolis, Fernando Varela and Michael Krmencik.

Panathinaikos avenged its home loss to Aris earlier this season beating its host in Thessaloniki 1-0 on Sunday. Argyris Kabetsis was on target and keeper Sokratis Dioudis the hero for the Greens, who have climbed to 28 points, five behind Aris.

In the rest of the Super League games this weekend, Asteras Tripolis beat Panetolikos 2-0 to consolidate its place on sixth, Apollon Smyrnis scored a fourth consecutive win on the road, 1-0 at Larissa, and bottom team Lamia snatched a 1-1 draw at Volos despite being a man down.