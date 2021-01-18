PM receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis received on Monday the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine against the coronavirus at Attiko Hospital in Athens.

Mitsotakis had received the first dose of the jab on December 27, 2020, when the first batch of the Pfizer vaccines arrived in Greece.

Health authorities started vaccinating people aged over 85 on January 16, 2021, while inoculation is also underway for health professionals.

The prime minister was accompanied by Athens Medical School epidemiologist Sotiris Tsiodras, who is also a member of the country’s committee of experts advising the government on the pandemic.