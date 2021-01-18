NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

PM receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

TAGS: Coronavirus

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis received on Monday the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine against the coronavirus at Attiko Hospital in Athens.

Mitsotakis had received the first dose of the jab on December 27, 2020, when the first batch of the Pfizer vaccines arrived in Greece.

Health authorities started vaccinating people aged over 85 on January 16, 2021, while inoculation is also underway for health professionals.

The prime minister was accompanied by Athens Medical School epidemiologist Sotiris Tsiodras, who is also a member of the country’s committee of experts advising the government on the pandemic.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.