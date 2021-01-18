NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Dendias to brief opposition representatives on foreign policy developments

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will hold meetings with representatives of Greece's opposition parties on Monday, as part of their regular briefing on current foreign policy issues.

His meetings started with SYRIZA's Giorgos Katrougalos at 11 a.m., and will continue with KINAL's Andreas Loverdos at 11.30 a.m., KKE's Giorgos Marinos at noon, Elliniki Lysi's Αntonis Mylonakis at 12.30 p.m., MeRA25's Sofia Sakorafa at 1 p.m. and New Democracy's Giorgos Koumoutsakos at 1.30 p.m.

