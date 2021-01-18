[Sofia Bekatorou in a file photo/Intime News]

Olympic Gold medalist Sofia Bekatorou was invited by a prosecutor in Athens to give her deposition on Wednesday morning after she revealed that she had been raped by a senior member of Greece’s sailing federation when she was preparing for the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The investigation was opened despite the fact that the alleged crime cannot be prosecuted due to Greece’s statute of limitations, but judicial authorities are hoping other women may come forward to reveal similar incidents on the case.

Bekatorou, now 43, referred to the incident during an online conference organized by the Sports Ministry last week, without naming the official. She said that she did not open up about her abuse at the time, fearing that such a move would be devastating for her life dream and divide the Greek sailing team, according to the transcript released by the ministry.

The sailing champion will present her testimony to prosecutor Nikos Stefanatos, who has been tasked with the investigation.