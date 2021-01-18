Government mulling travel between regions for reopening of ski resorts

[Intime News]

The government is considering allowing people to travel between regional units so they can visit ski resorts, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Monday.

The issue will be discussed at the meeting of the expert committee advising the government on the pandemic, he told broadcaster Skai.

“The committee has discussed [allowing] the movement from one regional unit to another,” he said. “One of the plans we have, if the pandemic allows it, is to reopen ski resorts, because it is a seasonal activity and cannot operate without movement [of people]."