SNF suspends Greek sailing federation funding amid rape allegations

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) announced on Μοnday it was suspending its funding to the Greek sailing federation noting its “shock and dissatisfaction” over the body’s handling of the rape allegations made by former Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou.

The decision concerns the current grant for the support of its sailing training program for disabled athletes. SNF said the aim is not “to penalize" the direct beneficiaries “but to protect them,” as well as the employees of the Federation.

“SNF selects its grantee organizations placing high priority to the ethos and the character of their people, as well as to their effective administration and sound management,” SNF said in a letter to the President of the Hellenic Sailing Federation (EIO).

“Any suspicion of scandal concerning the operation of an organization and the behavior of its executives raises critical questions about the organization's ability to do its work, therefore cannot and should not be ignored.”