Commission green-lights concession of E65 to Terna

[InTime News]

The European Commission on Monday gave the Greek Infrastructure Ministry the nod for the construction of the northern part of European route E65 the runs from Trikala to Grevena.

The competition authorities in Brussels ruled that the concession of the project to GEK Terna and the operation of the highway by the listed company do not constitute a state subsidy and approved the plan that the Greek authorities had submitted in 2019.

The project concerns a stretch of just over 70 kilometers and has a budget of 442 million euros.