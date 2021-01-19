Overhaul planned for Economic and Social Council

The government’s proposed legislation for strengthening the Economic and Social Council of Greece (ESC), which is set to be unveiled for public consultation, seeks to act in three directions, Finance Minister of Finance Christos Staikouras stated in the plenary session of the Council on Monday.

The first strengthens the institutional role of the Council. The targeted revision of the Council’s founding law seeks to increase its effectiveness and efficiency, but also to modernize the functioning of its institutions. Ensuring the independence of the institution and transparency in achieving social consensus is a priority. The increase of the members of the plenary and the expansion of the represented social partners is a tool for achieving the best possible representation of modern civil society. In the operational field, this will be done through interventions related to the clarification and expansion of its field of activity, during the preparation of critical legislation.

The second is modernizing and strengthening the ESC’s organizational framework. Establishing an integrated operating body, improving the organization and strengthening its staff are key preconditions for the institution to meet its demanding role.

Finally, the third is strengthening the ESC’s operational functioning. The aim is to support the institution in establishing a new momentum, so that it can intervene quickly and effectively in the legislative process, express timely views on emerging trends in society and the economy, and maintain its interconnection with both European and international social partner networks, as well as with domestic forces, at a local and regional level.