President lauds Bekatorou for ‘breaking the silence’

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou (r) received veteran Olympian Sofia Bekatorou (l) at the Presidential Mansion Monday, after the sailing champion last week revealed that she had been sexually abused by a federation official in 1998. Sakellaropoulou expressed her support to Bekatorou for “breaking the silence” in Greece regarding the sexual abuse of women. A prosecutor has invited Bekatorou to make a deposition Wednesday despite the fact that the alleged crime cannot be prosecuted due to the statute of limitations. Judicial authorities are, however, hoping it will encourage other rape victims to come forward. [EPA]