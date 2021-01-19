No one really has any illusions about Turkey. Nevertheless, the barrage of contradictory messages coming from officials in Ankara seems to justify the projections of the more pessimistic observers.

Ankara’s contradictory behavior undermines the basis for talks between the two sides. Diplomatic contacts require genuine engagement on the part of both sides.

Before taking a seat at the table of exploratory talks next week, Ankara must demonstrate that it is not there to play games.