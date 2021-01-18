More than 6,000 people over 85 vaccinated so far

Τhe number of seniors over the age of 85 that received the jab against the coronavirus climbed Monday past the 6,000 mark, while appointments for vaccination by people of this age group amounted to 126,975.

It was also announced Monday that from now on, based on the modified marketing authorization of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a sixth dose will be used from each vial, allowing more vaccinations to be administered.

Greece’s daily Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, fell below 20 for the first time in many weeks Monday, as new infections and intubations continue to fluctuate, albeit on a downward course, according to health authorities.

More specifically, 19 deaths were reported against 28 on Sunday and 20 on Saturday, with total fatalities climbing to 5,488. New cases came to 320 from 237 the day before and 510 on Saturday, while 322 patients are in intensive care, from 320 on Sunday.