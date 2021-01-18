Reopening of Corinth Canal after landslide delayed
File photo
Sailors traveling between the gulfs of Corinth and the Saronic will not be able to cut across the Corinth Canal for a couple more days, the company that manages the strait said on Monday.
Corinth Canal SA said that a landslide which shut down the passage will take longer to repair than the original deadline of Tuesday, January 19.
The canal has been closed since Friday, January 15, after a section of its wall near a waste treatment plant on the Peloponnese side subsided, the company said.
It added that “intensive work” is being carried out to restore the canal’s operation “as soon as possible.”