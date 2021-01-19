One dead, three missing from migrant boat in Lesvos

One man died and three are feared missing after a boat carrying an unspecified number of migrants reached a rocky area in the southeastern part of Lesvos on Tuesday.

Greece’s Coast Guard has so far rescued 24 people from the area and is continuing its search operation assisted by an open sea vessel, a helicopter and Army speedboats.

According to the rescuees, three people jumped into the sea before their vessel reached the rocky shore.

Winds are currently moderate in the area with the weather service reporting speeds of 4 to 5 on the Beaufort scale.