Elpidophoros calls for racial justice on Martin Luther King Day

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America called for “racial justice, equality and peace” in a message to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States on Monday.

Describing Dr. King as “an American icon of non-violence,” the Archbishop said his murder in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1968 “haunts our national soul, for the racism that inspired the hate of his person and message still persists in our country.”

“Given the recent violence we witnessed at our nation’s capital, let us use the annual memorial to Dr. King to ask ourselves: What am I doing for racial justice, equality and peace?” he said in a video message posted on his official account.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the arc of history will ultimately bend towards justice because our God is righteous and merciful. But we also bear a responsibility to speak and act in the interests of justice for all,” he continued, adding that justice “takes hard work over generations, and as Christians, we are called to that work.”