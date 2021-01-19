Missing migrants found alive on beach in Lesvos

Greece’s Coast Guard said Tuesday it had found the three men who went missing when they jumped out of a migrant boat while approaching the island of Lesvos.

The migrants were located on a coastal area on the south of the island during a search and rescue operation that located 24 people and the body of one man.

Authorities were alerted to the missing men by other rescuees.

The Coast Guard deployed an open sea vessel and a helicopter and was supported by two Army speedboats.