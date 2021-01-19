Four-hour work stoppage called on tram on Wednesday

The Attica Tram Electricians Association on Tuesday announced a four-hour work stoppage from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday “since it does not see any substantial solution to the problems.”

In a statement, the association bemoaned a series of shortcomings, including the operation of the tram telematics system, which has remained “problematic” for the last 22 months.

It called out the management of Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY) for “tolerating the tactics of the contractor company, which either cannot or is not interested in solving the problems.”