Covid-19 deaths back up to 30, as new infections also rise

[InTime News]

After a drop in the 24-hour death toll to below 20, daily Covid-19 fatalities rose again on Tuesday to 30 from the previous day’s 19, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported.

New infections were also up on Tuesday by 566 from Monday’s 320, EODY’s daily bulletin showed, while the number of patients in intensive care came to 320 from the previous day’s 322.

Tuesday’s fatalities bring the total death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic in Greece to 5,518, while total cases now stand at 149,462.

The latest bulletin does not show the improvement authorities have been hoping for – a week ago on Tuesday, daily fatalities came to 27, new cases were at 866 and Covid ICU patients at 337 – though it does indicate that the post-holiday spike many were fearing has been largely avoided.

In terms of geographical distribution, the bulk of Tuesday’s 566 new infections were recorded in Attica, which accounted for 256 cases. According to a breakdown, the situation in central Athens is somewhat alarming with 71 of those cases, while western parts of the region continue to show highish numbers.



The northern port city of Thessaloniki, which struggled with containment in October, November and December, reported just 72 of Tuesday’s cases.