RateHawk launches air ticket sales too

RateHawk.com, an online travel booking service for professionals, has started selling air tickets on its website: Partners of the service – Greek travel agents, corporate clients and travel professionals – can now book hotels, air tickets and other travel services on a single platform.

Available at promotional rates up until February 28, air tickets can be ordered for regular flights on over 200 airlines around the world, and more than 150 budget airlines will also connect to the platform in the coming months.

To start using the new service, travelers must register on the RateHawk site. Information on booked and issued tickets is stored in the Avia section of users’ RateHawk accounts.

In the near future it will be possible to view air ticket orders on the RateHawk mobile app as well.