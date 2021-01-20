EU commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides talks during a plenary session on EU global strategy on Covid-19 vaccinations at the EU parliament in Brussels, Tuesday. [Reuters]

Backing the proposal by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for a digital European vaccination certificate, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has requested its adoption by the European Commission.

In an open letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, IATA Director-General Alexandre de Juniac stressed that the proposal needs to be adopted urgently as it will help restart global mobility and form the basis for the return of economic activity to pre-crisis levels.

He said that a vaccination certificate that will be recognized across Europe would be an important step for governments to gain the necessary confidence to reopen their borders, but also for passengers to fly without the quarantine barrier.

Meanwhile Tuesday health experts in Greece said that the latest epidemiological data indicates that the pandemic will not subside any further at this stage.

At the same time, health experts are also concluding that the festive season did not significantly affect the course of the pandemic.

Against this backdrop, the committee of infectious disease specialists will meet at the end of this week to propose the reopening of high schools, according to Education Minister Niki Kerameus.

Health authorities Tuesday confirmed 566 new cases, of which 256 were in Attica and 72 in Thessaloniki, while 320 patients remained intubated, a number that has not changed significantly in the last week. Moreover, 30 deaths were reported. Since the start of the pandemic in Greece 149,462 cases and 5,518 deaths have been confirmed due to complications caused by the virus.

The number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 in Greece increased Tuesday, with 7,956 people being inoculated compared to an average of 5,000 jabs per day last week (a total of 93,179 in the country).

The majority of vaccinations have been carried out in Attica (45,298), followed by Thessaloniki (11,077), Iraklio on Crete (3,314) and Ioannina (2,924).