The investigator who has requested the upgrade of the charges faced by fire brigade and civil protection officials from misdemeanors to felonies over their management of the deadly fire in Mati in 2018 is citing fresh evidence to back his case.

The new information concerns false reports regarding the mobilization of the air means, and the declaration of the region in a state of emergency.

Among other things, the investigation by Athanasios Marneris revealed that although an army Chinook helicopter had actually taken off to operate in Mati at 6.10 p.m, it was reported to have taken off at 5 p.m., in the relevant logbook.

A similar finding was made in the air service of the Fire Brigade, regarding a Super Puma helicopter which went to Neos Voutzas where it supposedly made around 37 water drops. However this was not correct and the relevant entry was not made by its supposed authors.