FM: Extension of waters also concerns east Crete

As the bill for the extension of Greece’s territorial waters to 12 nautical miles in the Ionian Sea is set for Parliamentary approval Wednesday, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias insisted Tuesday that the expansion when it takes place in Crete will also affect its eastern part.

“The expansion of territorial waters in Crete includes, of course, the eastern part of Crete,” he told MPs. “Greece is preparing and retaining its sovereign right to expand its territorial waters anywhere in its territory, whenever it deems it appropriate.”

Turkey has long threatened Greece not to expand its territorial waters on its eastern coast to 12 nautical miles.

Referring to exploratory contacts with Turkey next week, Dendias reiterated that the only issues up for discussion are the demarcation of the continental shelf and the exclusive economic zone.