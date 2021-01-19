More cases of new coronavirus variant confirmed

[InTime News]

Greek health authorities are reportedly concerned about the possible spread of a new variant of the novel coronavirus that is thought to be a lot more contagious then the previous one and is already seen as responsible for a spike in cases in the UK and other parts of the world.

According to a report on Skai TV on Tuesday, tests have confirmed an additional 26 cases of the new variant in Greece, but what is causing alarm is that in two of the cases, the source of the infection could not be traced.

The two patients infected with the new variant of the coronavirus live in Athens and Crete, and have not traveled abroad or come into contact with someone who has traveled abroad recently, the report said.

The fact that the source of their infection cannot be traced may indicate more widespread transmission of the new variant than tests would suggest.