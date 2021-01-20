Terna Energy is expanding into the new floating solar panels market, with three investment plans that have a combined budget of 170 million euros.

Total installed capacity is set to come to 265 megawatts.



The Athens-listed company announced on Tuesday it had applied for the development of floating solar systems on three reservoirs in central Greece to the Regulatory Authority for Energy.



PPC Renewables has also submitted a similar application for a 50 MW project at the Polyfito Reservoir in Kozani, where InterPhoton Investments has applied for a license to go ahead with a floating 500 MW solar power unit.