Proposal for online tourism training conference in Greece
Online
Deputy Tourism Minister Sofia Zacharaki tabled a proposal for Greece to host the first conference of the newly created Online Education Committee of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), during a video conference of the committee on Thursday.
She also stressed Greece’s recent leap in distance learning.