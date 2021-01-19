BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Proposal for online tourism training conference in Greece

TAGS: Tourism

Deputy Tourism Minister Sofia Zacharaki tabled a proposal for Greece to host the first conference of the newly created Online Education Committee of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), during a video conference of the committee on Thursday.

She also stressed Greece’s recent leap in distance learning.

