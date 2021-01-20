No plans to lift night-time curfew, expert says

One of the government’s public health advisers on Wednesday defended the night-time curfew on movement as part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking on Skai radio, Athens University microbiology professor Alkiviadis Vatopoulos, who sits on the committee advising the Greek government on its handling of the pandemic, said the curfew helps “reduce unnecessary crowding.” He said there were no plans to lift the restriction.

Vatopoulos was in favor of allowing outdoor activities such as fishing and hunting, but expressed reservations about lifting a ban on traveling between prefectures. On Monday, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said the government was considering allowing people to travel between regional units so they can visit ski resorts.



Vatopoulos said a decision on whether to reopen middle and high schools will be made on Friday.



Speaking about bars and restaurants, he said authorities want to assess the epidemiological impact of retail activity before making a decision.



After a drop in the 24-hour death toll to below 20, daily Covid-19 fatalities rose again on Tuesday to 30 from the previous day’s 19, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported.



New infections were also up on Tuesday by 566 from Monday’s 320, EODY’s daily bulletin showed, while the number of patients in intensive care came to 320 from the previous day’s 322.