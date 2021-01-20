Health experts in Greece said Tuesday that the latest epidemiological data indicates that the pandemic will not subside any further at this stage.



At the same time, health experts are also concluding that the festive season did not significantly affect the course of the pandemic.



Against this backdrop, the committee of infectious disease specialists will meet at the end of this week to propose the reopening of high schools, according to Education Minister Niki Kerameus.



Health authorities Tuesday confirmed 566 new cases, of which 256 were in Attica and 72 in Thessaloniki, while 320 patients remained intubated, a number that has not changed significantly in the last week. Moreover, 30 deaths were reported.



Since the start of the pandemic in Greece 149,462 cases and 5,518 deaths have been confirmed due to complications caused by the virus.



The number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 in Greece increased Tuesday, with 7,956 people being inoculated compared to an average of 5,000 jabs per day last week (a total of 93,179 in the country).



The majority of vaccinations have been carried out in Attica (45,298), followed by Thessaloniki (11,077), Iraklio on Crete (3,314) and Ioannina (2,924).