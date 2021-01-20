Bekatorou testifies before prosecutor over sex abuse claim

Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou was testifying before a prosecutor on Wednesday following her revelation that she had been sexually assaulted by a Hellenic Sailing Federation (HSF) executive.

Bekatorou, who arrived at court with her lawyer, made no comments to the press.

Bekatorou, who won a gold medal in the 2004 Olympics, told the Greek edition of Marie Claire last month that she had suffered the abuse in 1998 when she was 21.

The significance of the probe is mostly symbolic as Greek law would bar any prosecution after so many years.

After Bekatorou made the allegations, other Greek athletes have also come forward and more recent cases may emerge as a result of the investigation.

The allegation by Bekatorou has also prompted the Greek sports ministry to call for an investigation.

Alleged perpetrator Aristeidis Adamopoulos stepped down as HSF vice president after the allegation. He has denied any wrongdoing. [Kathimerini, Reuters]