144 more vaccination centers open across Greece

A total of 144 coronavirus vaccination centers were opened across Greece on Wednesday.

Health Ministry Secretary General for Primary Health Care, Marios Themistokleous, has said more than 1,000 centers will be gradually opened across the country as more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine become available.

The number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 in Greece increased Tuesday, with 7,956 people being inoculated compared to an average of 5,000 jabs per day last week (a total of 93,179 in the country).

The majority of vaccinations have been carried out in Attica (45,298), followed by Thessaloniki (11,077), Iraklio on Crete (3,314) and Ioannina (2,924).

