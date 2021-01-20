[Intime News]

Veteran Olympic champion Sophia Bekatorou gave evidence for a new case of sexual abuse involving another female athlete during her three-hour deposition before a prosecutor on Wednesday, according to sources.

Bekatorou, now 43, appeared before prosecutor Nikos Stefanatos to provide more details on the sexual assault she suffered at age 21 by a senior official of the Greek sailing federation. The alleged crime cannot be prosecuted due to Greece’s statute of limitations, but judicial authorities are hoping other women may come forward to reveal similar incidents on the case.

During her deposition, she said she knew about an assault against another email sailing champion which happened at a later date and is not statute-barred, the same sources said.