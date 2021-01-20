Emergency number 112 upgraded with e-Call vehicle services

The European Emergency Number 112 in Greece will be upgraded with the e-Call service, which will send out information directly from vehicles involved in an emergency, according to a ministerial agreement signed on Wednesday.

The Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) will see the linking of 112 services with the Transport Ministry's vehicle license number database - which will feed information to 112.

The e-Calls are usually carried out automatically by the vehicle's electronic system, if they are so equipped with the appropriate technology, and send location and vehicle data out to emergency services without the help of the driver or passengers - if they are in any way unable to perform the call themselves.

Cars, trucks and any private or professional vehicles can alert 112 directly for emergency help.

Additionally, e-Calls can also be made by the driver if they need assistance, information, or simply require road network instructions.

The memorandum was signed by Deputy Minister of Transport Giannis Kefalogiannis, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias, and by the Director of Information Society SA of the Digital Governance Ministry, Stavros Asthenidis.

[ANA-MPA]