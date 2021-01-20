New virus deaths fall to 27; 300 patients intubated

Daily Covid-19 fatalities fell to 27 on Wednesday from 30 on Tuesday, according to the latest data form the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

The overall death toll in Greece stood at 5,545.

There were 516 new cases of SARS-CoV- 2 reported in the country of which 16 were reported at the country’s entry points, while the total number of infections rose to 149,973.

At the same time, 300 patients remained intubated (average age was 68), and 1,044 had left ICU.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 2,989,339 PCR tests and 879,400 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.