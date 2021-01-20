Middle, high school reopening ‘next priority,’ says PM

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the government’s “next priority is the opening” of secondary schools, noting that “other activities can wait a little longer.”

“The country is moving with small but careful steps… the plan is being implemented, based on which the epidemiological data of the last seven days will determine the next moves,” he said.

The committee of health experts will meet at the end of this week to propose the reopening of middle and high schools, according to Education Minister Niki Kerameus.